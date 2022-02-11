Federal program offers low-cost, free internet to eligible homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With so many people now learning and working from home, access to the internet has become more of a necessity than a luxury - but it’s not free, and not everyone can afford high-speed access.

However, the Federal Communications Commission is announcing a program that offers a deep discount.

It’s called the Affordable Connectivity Program, and it ensures that homes can afford that internet service for work, school, or healthcare needs.

The program gives a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.

Some families that apply can also receive a one-time discount of up to 1-hundred dollars to buy a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet if they contribute more than 10 dollars and less than 50 dollars toward the purchase price.

Keep in mind if you qualify, this program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

Families are eligible if someone in the house meets at least one of the following criteria:

Income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines or receive SNAP benefits, Medicaid, SSI, or WIC.

Participation in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Receives free or reduced school lunch or received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Enrollment is a simple two-step process. Visit acpbenefit.org and either submit an application online or mail one in.

After you’re approved, reach out to a participating internet provider to get the discount applied to your bill.

