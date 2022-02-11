Interviews returning to Good Morning Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Exciting news: interviews are returning to Good Morning Meridian, but in a new way

WTOK has been hard at work putting a plan in place to get interviews back on the air in the mornings after COVID-19 put a stop to them over a year ago. The answer came in the form of Zoom. You can now send an interview request to goodmorningmeridian@gray.tv for a chance to chat with Janae’ Hancock one-on-one via Zoom to air during the morning show.

“We’ve been thinking of ways to speak to the community again,” said Janae’ Hancock. “I’m excited to start your mornings talking to city leaders, and just talking to the community in general. About stories that impact your daily lives and the events that are going on.”

This is your chance to talk about upcoming events and things happening in the area. Again, that email is goodmorningmeridian@gray.tv. We look forward to hearing from everyone!

