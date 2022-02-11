Advertisement

Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football is coming back for one final battle with Tennessee State in Memphis.

Last week, it was announced JSU would no longer be able to participate in the annual game because of a conflicting agreement with other events.

Tennessee State blasted the decision, saying they never received an opportunity for discussion or a courtesy call to the president before the decision was made.

Now, JSU says the correspondence was leaked and the news was not supposed to come out.

“...it was never our intent to abruptly cancel participation during the 2022 season,” they said in a statement released Friday.

JSU says the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic will go on as previously scheduled.

“We are pleased with this conclusion and look forward to bringing the SWAC Championship JSU Tigers back to Memphis in September for one final battle on the gridiron.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Hardy is charged with felony fleeing.
Police make arrest in afternoon car chase that led to crash
The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2022
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

State health officials to discuss oral anti-virals, flurona at press conference
Federal program offers low-cost, free internet to eligible homes
The company's CEO says they will be ready for plants as soon as the Health Department issues...
State’s largest medical marijuana facility should be ready for business by spring
Kratom
New House bill could ban kratom in Mississippi