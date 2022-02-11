Krewe of Barkus parade brings Mardi Gras spirit to the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mardi Gras is less than one month away and people in the Queen City are already getting in the spirit.

The ‘Krewe of Barkus’ parade is set for February 26th in Downtown Meridian, where people will not only get the chance to enjoy the parade of dogs, but also to see some furry friends competing in a costume contest. Event organizers say that this isn’t just a chance to have fun, but to help support a local animal shelter.

“We are back 100% doing our ‘Krewe of Barkus’ parade and costume contest. There is no fee whatsoever to take part in the parade, but our costume contest has a $10 entry fee. The great thing about that this year is the fact that 100% of that entry fee is going to go to Lauderdale County Animal Shelter and Roadside Rescue,” said Poplar Springs Animal Hospital’s receptionist Robin Farquharson.

To register your pet for the parade, please visit the Poplar Springs Animal Hospital’s website: https://www.poplarcarneyvet.com/

