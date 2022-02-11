Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 11, 2022

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Hardy is charged with felony fleeing.
Police make arrest in afternoon car chase that led to crash
The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
Dr. Amy Carter said the district has received reports that some middle and high school students...
Carter: Student ‘skipping’ violates state, local laws
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2022
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 11, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2022
Christian Hardy is charged with felony fleeing.
Police make arrest in afternoon car chase that led to crash