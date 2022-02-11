Advertisement

Meridian Open Rodeo rolls into Meridian Saturday

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Fourth Meridian Open Rodeo is in town this weekend for one show Saturday.

Some of the best cowboys and cowboys from around the Southeast will be at the Lauderdale County Ag Center for one show competing in events like bronc riding, team roping, saddle bronc, calf roping and bull riding.

”For those who are not cowboys or cowgirls that have experience rodeo, we expect them to come to the show and experience something like never before,” said Todd Morris, Marking Director of the Southeastern Rodeo Association. While they’re here, learn about the sport of rodeo and learn about some of the cowboys and actually what the feats and what the sport is that they’re competing in and what it’s all about. We want to make sure that they understand what a timed event is and they know what a rough stock event is. You want to make sure they understand so they can follow along with the show and have clear understanding and enjoy.”

Show time Saturday is at 5:00 at the Ag Center and the doors open at 3:30.

