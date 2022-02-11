Advertisement

MSU drops mask requirements except in instructional spaces

Effective immediately, masks will only be required in instructional spaces (classrooms, labs,...
Effective immediately, masks will only be required in instructional spaces (classrooms, labs, studios) and the Longest Student Health Center.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University’s COVID-19 Task Force announced Friday, effective immediately, masks will only be required in instructional spaces (classrooms, labs, studios) and the Longest Student Health Center, as was university policy at the end of the Fall 2021 semester.

All other indoor locations will be mask optional.

The MSU COVID-19 Task Force made this recommendation based on continued downward trends in COVID-19 cases, positivity and other metrics on campus. The university will continue to monitor the metrics, which will be re-evaluated weekly while maintaining continued communication with public health officials.

MSU said its goal is to return to normal campus operations as soon as possible. Additional COVID-19 information and resources are available at www.msstate.edu/covid19.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Hardy is charged with felony fleeing.
Police make arrest in afternoon car chase that led to crash
The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
Dr. Amy Carter said the district has received reports that some middle and high school students...
Carter: Student ‘skipping’ violates state, local laws
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2022
Rain could change to snow in spots Saturday night.
Rain, then snowy spots, possible Saturday night

Latest News

DOWNTOWN MERIDIAN HISTORIC WALK
Downtown Meridian Historic Walk is Saturday
A four-paragraph release Friday afternoon spelled out the university’s rationale for leaving...
USM to “terminate” relations with Conference USA at end of June
There's one show at 5:00 at the Agri-Center Saturday
Meridian Open Rodeo rolls into Meridian Saturday
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin SOURCE: Auburn Athletics
Auburn keeps head football coach Bryan Harsin