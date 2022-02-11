MSU drops mask requirements except in instructional spaces

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University’s COVID-19 Task Force announced Friday, effective immediately, masks will only be required in instructional spaces (classrooms, labs, studios) and the Longest Student Health Center, as was university policy at the end of the Fall 2021 semester.

All other indoor locations will be mask optional.

The MSU COVID-19 Task Force made this recommendation based on continued downward trends in COVID-19 cases, positivity and other metrics on campus. The university will continue to monitor the metrics, which will be re-evaluated weekly while maintaining continued communication with public health officials.

MSU said its goal is to return to normal campus operations as soon as possible. Additional COVID-19 information and resources are available at www.msstate.edu/covid19.

