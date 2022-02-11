Snow possible, but not guaranteed, this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chance for rain and snow this weekend is still in the forecast, but it’s still a very low potential. It’s possible, but that doesn’t mean it’s probable. Even if snow falls, we won’t all get snow.

A cold front on Saturday will bring the potential for snow. The high on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. That high will happen early in the day. We’ll cool quickly after the cold front moves through our area in the afternoon. A band of clouds will form behind the cold front. Amid that band of clouds will be spotty areas of rain and snow. Most forecast data suggest the rain and snow will diminish before it arrives. Some data show at least a chance for snow. If it falls, it’s likely to melt rather than accumulate.

More warming happens before that Saturday cold front arrives.

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-to-upper 40s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 41 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. We’ll warm to the mid-to-upper 60s by noon. The high temperature will be near 71 degrees.

