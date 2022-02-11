Warm end to the week, colder weather on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Another day full of sunshine and above average temperatures is expected. In fact, with our highs in the lower 70′s we could end up being 10° above average for this time of the year. Lows tonight fall into the lower 40′s once again. Dry air and winds gusting up to 20 mph set the stage for increased wildfires across the state, so burning is not a good idea through today.

Clouds return for Saturday afternoon, as do the rain chances...and the chance for some snow flurries. Models have continued to show that rain and snow drying out before it reaches us, but some of us can squeeze out a little bit of rain and a few flurries.

Temperatures dive right back down for Sunday morning, back below freezing. Highs will only climb into the lower 50′s for Sunday afternoon as we see some clearing. Monday sees another warming trend, into the upper 50′s after starting off in the upper 20′s. Sunshine will stick around through Tuesday with highs jumping back into the mid 60′s.

Clouds make a return for Wednesday with a slight chance of rain and temperatures near 70°. Our next best shot at rain comes Thursday with the chance for some rain and thunder moving through the area with highs in the lower 70′s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.