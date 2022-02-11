Advertisement

Warm end to the week, colder weather on the way

Cooler weather ahead
Cooler weather ahead(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Another day full of sunshine and above average temperatures is expected. In fact, with our highs in the lower 70′s we could end up being 10° above average for this time of the year. Lows tonight fall into the lower 40′s once again. Dry air and winds gusting up to 20 mph set the stage for increased wildfires across the state, so burning is not a good idea through today.

Clouds return for Saturday afternoon, as do the rain chances...and the chance for some snow flurries. Models have continued to show that rain and snow drying out before it reaches us, but some of us can squeeze out a little bit of rain and a few flurries.

Temperatures dive right back down for Sunday morning, back below freezing. Highs will only climb into the lower 50′s for Sunday afternoon as we see some clearing. Monday sees another warming trend, into the upper 50′s after starting off in the upper 20′s. Sunshine will stick around through Tuesday with highs jumping back into the mid 60′s.

Clouds make a return for Wednesday with a slight chance of rain and temperatures near 70°. Our next best shot at rain comes Thursday with the chance for some rain and thunder moving through the area with highs in the lower 70′s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Hardy is charged with felony fleeing.
Police make arrest in afternoon car chase that led to crash
The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2022
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Weather - February 10, 2022
Weather - February 10, 2022
If snow falls, it may only be in spots on Saturday night. We may not get a single snow flake.
Snow possible, but not guaranteed, this weekend
Hale County residents continue to clean-up following last week's tornado.
Ivey to visit storm-damaged Hale County
Warm and sunny Thursday
Warm weather to end the week, cold weather for the weekend