3-year-old shot, killed in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm that a 3-year-old was shot in killed in downtown Montgomery Friday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Ja’Seyon Green.

Capt. Saba Coleman said Ja’Seyon was shot in the area of North Decatur Street and Graves Street. Police were called at about 1:45 p.m.

Coleman said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Interim Police Chief Ramona Harris issued the following statement:

“There has been another senseless murder in Montgomery, Alabama. Sadly, this is not the first shooting in our city that has taken a young person’s life far too soon. We want to reassure the citizens of Montgomery that we are doing everything we can to interrupt and stop this cycle of gun violence in our communities. An innocent 3-year-old lost his life as a result of the irresponsible actions of a person who does not value the life of another. This type of violent behavior that lacks due regard to the general public must stop immediately. Our top priority continues to be the removal of guns from the streets and identifying offenders. We are asking all citizens to step up and speak up because we refuse to surrender our city to the few that are responsible for these heinous acts. I encourage citizens who may have information about this shooting to come forward and I also encourage the community to hold their peers with information accountable. The time to act is now…. Information leads to solved cases.”

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed also issued a statement:

“Today, we bear a deep sorrow as we collectively grieve the loss of an innocent, young life due to a senseless act of gun-related violence.

“Words are not enough to extinguish the pain of these actions. They never are.

“Gun-related violence is a national issue that continues to knock at our city’s front door. My administration remains committed to doing everything we can to stop this unbearable trend by getting illegal weapons off our streets and interrupting the cycle of violence that impacts too many families.

“My deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones of this child.”

