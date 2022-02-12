Lady Hornets clinch first district championship in 12 years

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lake Hornet girls faced off against Kemper County for the 5-2A District Championship Friday night.

The Lady Hornets would start with a 19-7 lead over the Wildcats. Kemper County would go on a scoring run to end out the second half but the Hornets would lead 22-11 at the half.

Laneisha Palm became the story of the Hornets offense. Almost unstoppable from the three point line and was able to help force turnovers and generate more baskets.

Lake beats Kemper County 45-26 and wins their first district championship in 12 years.

Head coach Maurice Bowie said, “I’m very proud of them. It’s been 12 years since our kids have won a district championship. Even have had the opportunity to play for a district championship. To know we put in the work, that we deserve it and that every game this year we have had our ups and downs but we just keep climbing and it’s eventually going to pay off and tonight it paid off.”

Take a look at the district 5-2 A champions! The Lady Hornets get their first district championship in 12 years. Head coach Maurice Bowie was named coach of the year after the game.



Now they get ready to host the playoffs! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Bvjg1GI7Tv — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 12, 2022

Lake girls basketball head coach Maurice Bowie was named the coach of the year after the game.

“It feels really good to know that my peers think a lot about my team and the effort that we put in and the coaching style that we play. I am very pleased to be coach of the year this year.”

The Hornets will host round one of the playoffs starting on Monday.

