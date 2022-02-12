Local actresses in popular tv show

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has seen many talented people that have made it big in the music world. Now, two local women are making a name for themselves in the film industry.

Erica Rowell Green and Jessie Kennedy Brown are in a popular tv show called the Women of the Movement.

The show is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Green and Brown both played the Milam Sisters on the show. They have been appearing in local Christian films and even commercials. Both mothers said this career path requires a lot of sacrifice and determination.

They said it’s all worth it if you are following your dream.

" There comes a point where you as your own person have to follow your dreams. You have to do what you love. If you love doing it, then don’t stop,” said actress Erica Rowell Green.

“If you get told no thousand times, it only takes one to make a difference. We have met people on set who have long resumes, but they were told no 600 auditions in a row. Do not limit yourself to no or you are not good enough or you are only 80% funny,” said actress Jessie Kennedy Brown.

We’ll have more on these two ladies about their journey in the entertainment industry.

