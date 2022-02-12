This weekend turns colder, but it will happen without snow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - About that snow potential for Saturday night.... we told you it wasn’t a guarantee, even though it’s possible. Our forecast data have turned in a drier direction, which was where we started for Saturday night.

Now that we’re in view of the high resolution data, things are looking less snowy. Remember, we’ve told you repeatedly that while snow was possible, it was not probable. That mere possibility is dwindling as we get closer.

A cold front will still track through our area on Saturday. We’ve warmed as much as we’re going to warm, and the cold front will mean a turn-around for our temperatures.

The fire risk is going to diminish with the cooler air. Still, without any rain or snow to dampen the vegetation, the risk will not diminish completely. That means we’ll still need to be limited on burning until conditions are more favorable.

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-to-upper 40s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 40 degrees. Saturday will start sunny. Clouds will increase after noon. The high temperature will be near 62, and we’ll reach that close to noon. The afternoon will turn colder.

