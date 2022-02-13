Advertisement

3-year-old shot: 2nd shooting in less than 2 hours

MPD is looking for a suspect involved in shooting a 3-year-old child Saturday night.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A violent day in the Queen City as two shootings happened in less than a two-hour span of each other. The shooting left a child shot and two others injured with gunshot wounds Saturday.

The Meridian Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in shooting a 3-year-old child Saturday night.

MPD said they responded to a shooting in the area of 40th St. and Highland Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

Police said officers found a car that had been struck by gunfire. Officers said the driver was hit in the leg and a 3-year-old child who was also in the car, was hit in the arm.

MPD said both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the only description they have at this time of the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored SUV.

This shooting comes less than two hours after a drive-by shooting happened in the area of Highland Park Drive and 42nd avenue at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, which left one man shot in the leg in a separate incident.

If you have any information in regards to either incident call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

