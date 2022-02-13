Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department arrested one-woman early Saturday morning after a car accident led to the finding of a stolen firearm.
Meridian Police said they responded to a single-car accident on Jimmy Roger’s Parkway near the I-120 ramp around 2 a.m. where Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI.
MPD said during the officer’s investigation a firearm was found in Alexander’s purse.
Police said when the officer ran the serial number the firearm came back stolen from another county.
Alexander was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and her bond is set at $10,000.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.