Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department arrested one-woman early Saturday morning after a car accident led to the finding of a stolen firearm.

Meridian Police said they responded to a single-car accident on Jimmy Roger’s Parkway near the I-120 ramp around 2 a.m. where Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI.

MPD said during the officer’s investigation a firearm was found in Alexander’s purse.

Police said when the officer ran the serial number the firearm came back stolen from another county.

Alexander was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and her bond is set at $10,000.

