Colder weather returns for the start of the week, but it’s short-lived

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front tracked through East Mississippi and West Alabama on Saturday. It took its time and let us warm up a little more than we anticipated, but the temperatures have turned around and they’re on their way down.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will become colder beneath a mostly cloudy. A stray rain drop or snowflake can’t be ruled out, but they’re unlikely. We’ll cool to the upper 30s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 28 degrees. Sunday will be sunny. We’ll warm to the mid-40s by noon. The high temperature will be near 53 degrees.

Warming This Week

The colder weather will be short-lived. Monday morning will be as cold as mid-to-upper 20s, but the afternoon will warm into the mid-60s. Gradual warming will bring 70s into the forecast by Wednesday, then our next weather maker comes into play.

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Thursday

We’re already seeing signs of severe thunderstorms for Thursday. A cold front will bring a round of heavy storms capable of producing damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Timing looks like Thursday morning to roughly midday - about 9 AM through 1 PM. That is subject to change. We’ll be closely monitoring this developing situation. Right now is the time for you to be aware, and make sure you’re updating yourself with new information at least once a day through Thursday. Updates are available on WTOK News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 PM, on Good Morning Meridian, on the WTOK Weather App, and on WTOK.com.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.