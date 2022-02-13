Advertisement

Dixie National Rodeo brings excitement (and big revenue) to Mississippi

By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fun and excitement started early on Saturday.

Thousands lined the streets with their cameras in hand waving and snapping photos as the annual Dixie National Parade passed by. But the parade is only the beginning.

Not long afterward, the gates swung open and the show began. People from all over were excited to be a part of this year’s Dixie National Rodeo.

Andy Gipson, the Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner, admitted that gearing up for the fun-filled weekend didn’t happen overnight.

“We start preparing for the rodeo right after the State Fair ends in October,” he explained.

Part of that preparation includes doing renovations inside The Coliseum and making sure all of the sponsors are lined up.

Gipson says he’s thankful to see everything come together, especially after what happened a year ago.

“You remember last year we had a 100-year ice storm, and ice was on the ground... and people couldn’t even get in here,” he said. “The Lord has blessed us with beautiful weather this year, and it makes it all the more satisfying to see people getting out and having a good time.”

And that good time is already having a big economic impact not only for the City of Jackson, but the entire state as a whole.

“It’s a multi-million-dollar direct impact; $10 million immediate impact. You multiply that times the amount of money people are spending in this local economy, it’s a huge impact on the state of Mississippi.”

The fun is starting to ramp up and the buzz and excitement will continue to stick around for a little while longer.

“Come on out. We’ll be having it through Sunday, then we’ll take a break Monday and Tuesday, pick it back up Wednesday, then we’ll go through the next Saturday.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Mississippi sheriff’s deputy fired after being arrested on child porn charges
A controlled burn on Wildcat Road quickly got out of hand Friday.
Dangerous wildfire conditions continue
Good Morning Meridian
Interviews returning to Good Morning Meridian
Dobbs: Oral antiviral medications are effective, useful against omicron variant of COVID-19
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jeff Dowtin, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka...
Meridian native Rodney Hood involved in four-team trade

Latest News

Sunday will be sunny and unseasonably cold.
Colder weather returns for the start of the week, but it’s short-lived
MPD is looking for a suspect involved in shooting a 3-year-old child Saturday night.
3-year-old shot: 2nd shooting in less than 2 hours
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting...
Man shot in leg after drive by shooting
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer