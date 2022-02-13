Advertisement

Eagles take both games with strong at bats over Muskegon Community College

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College took on Muskegon Community College in a double header on Saturday.

Former West Lauderdale, Brett Mason would score a homerun and hit a triple to carry MCC to their run rule victory in game one, 11-1.

In game two, another former Knight, Braden Luke, would would get a double and help Ke’Shun Collier run in to score the first points of the second game.

MCC would beat Muskegon Community College 7-3 in game two.

The Eagles will host the Jayhawks again in a double header on Sunday starting at 12 p.m.

