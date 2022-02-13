Advertisement

EMCC baseball drops two games in opening weekend

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College opened their season on Thursday and continued their opening season on Saturday against Snead State.

The Lions did have a series with Snead State on Thursday where they split those games. They lost game one on Thursday 8-6 but won game two 14-12.

On Saturday, pitching would continue to be a struggle for the Lions. They lost game one 14-6.

In game two, EMCC would make a last minute effort to put two guys on base with two outs, but striking out would force the Lions to go without scoring. The Lions lose game two 3-0.

After the game head coach Brett Kimbrel said, “Always good to be back out. Cold day today, but got started and that’s part of what happened was trying to get guys through situations that, obviously, we weren’t ready for today. But hopefully we’ll do a better job at that next time. I know we’ll work this week.”

East Mississippi will next travel to Millington, Tennessee on Friday to take on Jackson State Community College at the Saluqi Invitational.

