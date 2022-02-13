Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer

According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on capital murder in violation of a court issued protection order, capital murder during a burglary and attempted murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted the ex-boyfriend of a Montgomery police officer in her slaying.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on capital murder in violation of a court issued protection order, capital murder during a burglary and attempted murder.

Webster is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Montgomery Police Department Det. Tanisha Pughsley.

Police and fire medics responded to reports of a person shot around 2:15 a.m. on July 6, 2020 at house on Overview Drive in the Park Lake neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Pughsley’s body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department said the shooting appeared to be domestic related. Pughsley, 27, wasn’t acting in her law enforcement capacity at the time of the shooting.

Court records show Pughsley had recently been granted a restraining order against Webster.

The restraining order indicates Webster and Pughsley were in a current or former dating relationship at the time it was filed in June. Pughsley alleged Webster would unexpectedly come to her house, and he once hit her on the head when she was holding her godchild, causing her to drop the child.

The protection order was granted June 19 and prevented Webster from contacting, harassing, stalking, or threatening Pughsley. He was also restrained from being at the house where Pughsley was killed. The only contact they were allowed to have was over the sale of the house, which they owned together.

Pughsley had been with the department since 2016.

Pughsley was originally from Chicago and came to Alabama for school. She got her degree in criminal justice from Alabama State University.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Mississippi sheriff’s deputy fired after being arrested on child porn charges
A controlled burn on Wildcat Road quickly got out of hand Friday.
Dangerous wildfire conditions continue
Good Morning Meridian
Interviews returning to Good Morning Meridian
Dobbs: Oral antiviral medications are effective, useful against omicron variant of COVID-19
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jeff Dowtin, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka...
Meridian native Rodney Hood involved in four-team trade

Latest News

Sunday will be sunny and unseasonably cold.
Colder weather returns for the start of the week, but it’s short-lived
Dixie National Rodeo brings excitement and big revenue to Mississippi
Dixie National Rodeo brings excitement (and big revenue) to Mississippi
MPD is looking for a suspect involved in shooting a 3-year-old child Saturday night.
3-year-old shot: 2nd shooting in less than 2 hours
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting...
Man shot in leg after drive by shooting