Advertisement

Hate crime probe sought in Mississippi attempted shooting

Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for a Black delivery driver are calling for a federal hate crimes investigation into the attempted shooting of the driver in Mississippi. They say it’s another example of Black Americans facing danger during everyday activities.

The FedEx driver, 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson, was not wounded in the Jan. 24 incident. One of his attorneys, Carlos Moore, said Thursday that he believes police are not taking the investigation seriously.

Two white men are facing charges, but Moore said the state needs to upgrade those to attempted murder. A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the department received a request to look into the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD is looking for a suspect involved in shooting a 3-year-old child Saturday night.
3-year-old shot: 2nd shooting in less than 2 hours
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting...
Man shot in leg after drive by shooting
The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Mississippi sheriff’s deputy fired after being arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Svr Weather prep week
Spring severe weather preparedness week in Mississippi
Alabama Statehouse
Legislators look ahead to week of legislative session
"Women of the Movement"
"Women of the Movement"
Sunday will be sunny and unseasonably cold.
Colder weather returns for the start of the week, but it’s short-lived