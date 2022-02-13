Hate crime probe sought in Mississippi attempted shooting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for a Black delivery driver are calling for a federal hate crimes investigation into the attempted shooting of the driver in Mississippi. They say it’s another example of Black Americans facing danger during everyday activities.

The FedEx driver, 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson, was not wounded in the Jan. 24 incident. One of his attorneys, Carlos Moore, said Thursday that he believes police are not taking the investigation seriously.

Two white men are facing charges, but Moore said the state needs to upgrade those to attempted murder. A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the department received a request to look into the case.

