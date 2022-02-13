Man shot in leg after drive by shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting Saturday.

Police said they responded to the area of Highland Park Drive and 42nd avenue at 4:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the lower leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD said four suspects were in a black Mazda or Jaguar.

If you have any information, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

