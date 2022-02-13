Advertisement

Meridian History Walk

By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A historic walk around Downtown Meridian was held Saturday afternoon to celebrate our city’s rich history and the Queen City’s birthday.

This is the first time that this event has been held.

The walk started at Dumont Plaza at 2 P.M. and traveled past all the downtown landmarks from Weidman’s to the Temple Theatre.

Walkers heard thrilling stories of old-time Meridian from the city’s founders to the Buffalo Soldiers of World War One.

“Especially stories that are so impactful, like the stories of the Buffalo Soldiers,” Buffalo Soldier Storyteller, Terrence Roberts, said. “Specifically the story of Ernest Brock who was a Buffalo Soldier from Meridian who served in the Philippines during World War One. Being able to tell these stories and let people know the rich history of not only Meridian, but those who fought for this country brings me great pleasure.”

The walk covered stories from 1800 to the 1930s.

