Mississippi could rethink a Medicaid managed care contract

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi House has voted to make the state’s Medicaid program end a contract with health care giant Centene.

But, that plan could change later as lawmakers continue to debate issues. Centene last year agreed to a $55.5 million lawsuit settlement.

The suit accused one of the company’s subsidiaries of overcharging the Mississippi Division of Medicaid millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits management. Centene did not admit fault.

The House voted Thursday to prohibit Medicaid from having contracts with any company that has paid more than a $50 million settlement to the state. The bill will get more debate.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.