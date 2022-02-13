Advertisement

Mississippi could rethink a Medicaid managed care contract

(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi House has voted to make the state’s Medicaid program end a contract with health care giant Centene.

But, that plan could change later as lawmakers continue to debate issues. Centene last year agreed to a $55.5 million lawsuit settlement.

The suit accused one of the company’s subsidiaries of overcharging the Mississippi Division of Medicaid millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits management. Centene did not admit fault.

The House voted Thursday to prohibit Medicaid from having contracts with any company that has paid more than a $50 million settlement to the state. The bill will get more debate.

