Skip to content
News
Hurricane
Submit Photos and Videos
Weather
Sports
Community Calendar
VacciNATION
Live Newscasts
Search
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Live Events
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Traffic Cam Network
Great Health Divide
VacciNATION
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
News 11 Sports at 10
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST
|
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
3-year-old shot: 2nd shooting in less than 2 hours
Mississippi sheriff’s deputy fired after being arrested on child porn charges
Man shot in leg after drive by shooting
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
Dangerous wildfire conditions continue
Latest News
Murray’s 31 points power Spurs past Pelicans, 124-114
Eason sparks LSU to 69-65 victory over Mississippi State
UWA men’s basketball picks up 20th win of the season over West Georgia
News 11 Sports at 10