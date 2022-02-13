MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

February 14 through the 19th is Spring severe weather preparedness week in Mississippi.

Each day this week is dedicated to a different type of severe weather for people to learn about. People are also encouraged to take part in the statewide tornado drill Wednesday. Not only is it important to know where to go if bad weather hits, it’s also important to make sure you have a few things on hand.

“You always want to keep a copy of your medical records with you, always keep a little bit of cash with you. Always keep a little bit of cash with you. Have food, have water. You want to make sure you have a gallon a day per person that’s in your home for at least three days. You want non-perishable food that you can have to eat if we have a power outage for a long term,” said Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency director Odie Barret.

