Twisted Mist burglary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is still searching for suspects involved in a burglary back in December. Now, they are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

MPD said officers responded to a burglary call at Twisted Mist on Highway 19 N around 2:15 a.m. on December 31st.

Police said they now need your help to identify the suspect in the videos.

If you have any information about the burglary, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

