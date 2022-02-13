Advertisement

UWA men’s basketball picks up 20th win of the season over West Georgia

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama continued conference play on Saturday hosting West Georgia in Pruitt Hall.

With about two minutes remaining in the game, the Tigers would lead 64-63. The Tigers would be able to capitalize on free throws to carry them to their 20th win of the season.

They beat West Georgia 83-76.

The Tigers had four players score in double digits. Kortrijk Miles would lead the way for the Tigers with 20 points. Justin Allison and Robert Davis would follow behind scoring 17 total points.

The Tigers improve to 20-4 on the year and 13-3 in conference play.

The UWA women also beat West Georgia 66-48.

UWA will host Alabama Huntsville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD is looking for a suspect involved in shooting a 3-year-old child Saturday night.
3-year-old shot: 2nd shooting in less than 2 hours
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Mississippi sheriff’s deputy fired after being arrested on child porn charges
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting...
Man shot in leg after drive by shooting
The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
A controlled burn on Wildcat Road quickly got out of hand Friday.
Dangerous wildfire conditions continue

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat in the...
Murray’s 31 points power Spurs past Pelicans, 124-114
Tari Eason (13) against Mississippi State on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Eason sparks LSU to 69-65 victory over Mississippi State
News 11 Sports at 10
News 11 Sports at 10
News 11 Sports at 10
News 11 Sports at 10