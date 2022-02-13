UWA men’s basketball picks up 20th win of the season over West Georgia

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama continued conference play on Saturday hosting West Georgia in Pruitt Hall.

With about two minutes remaining in the game, the Tigers would lead 64-63. The Tigers would be able to capitalize on free throws to carry them to their 20th win of the season.

They beat West Georgia 83-76.

The Tigers had four players score in double digits. Kortrijk Miles would lead the way for the Tigers with 20 points. Justin Allison and Robert Davis would follow behind scoring 17 total points.

The Tigers improve to 20-4 on the year and 13-3 in conference play.

The UWA women also beat West Georgia 66-48.

UWA will host Alabama Huntsville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

