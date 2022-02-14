Advertisement

21-year-old dead after Kosciusko shooting

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The Kosciusko Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.

According to the Kosciusko Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a report of shots fired with injuries near Northview Drive.

Officers discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Diantevious Martez Thompson, 21, of Kosciusko died at the scene.

Officers say that a person of interest has been identified in this incident, and the MBI has been called to assist the police department in this investigation.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this incident, please contact Investigator Elizabeth Miller with the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

No charges have been filed at this time.

