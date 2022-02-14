Beautiful Valentine’s Day Weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

High pressure has an influence on our weather today. So if you have outdoor plans with your Valentine, then expect sunny/cooperative weather with highs in the low-mid 60s. Tonight, lows will fall into the low-mid 30s.

Tuesday, more sunshine is expected along with warmer temps. Highs will climb into the upper 60s courtesy of a southerly wind. Wednesday, the warmer air will continue to filter in on a southerly wind, but clouds will also be on the increase that could bring isolated showers. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Thursday, the spring feel will continue as highs climb into the low-mid 70s. It’ll be more muggy, and atmospheric conditions will be favorable for possible severe storms ahead of a strong cold front that’ll cross Thursday night. So, this is the day to stay weather aware and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. It looks like Thursday will bring a potential threat for damaging wind, hail, and possible tornadoes . So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 as we continue to monitor this developing system.

