Community receives free health care screenings for a Healthy Heart

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Not only is February filled with love and chocolate hearts but it’s also a month to be aware of your heart health. February is Heart Disease Awareness Month.

The Community Health Improvement Network held a healthy heart luncheon Monday.

Community members were able to learn about heart disease, ask questions to medical professionals, and most importantly get free health care screenings.

Mississippi State University Medical Professor Heidi Vonderheide said heart disease is very prevalent in Mississippi, especially for women who are sometimes misdiagnosed or mismanaged.

“Heart disease sometimes we call the silent killer. Sometimes we don’t have symptoms until we are in a crisis with a heart attack or severely high blood pressure and with COVID there was definitely a decrease in preventive care visits. People were staying home so we need to get people back into the offices. Make sure they’re getting their screenings done, get their blood cholesterol screened, get some blood work, have someone take your blood pressure and get in and get all your preventative care tests,” said Vonderheide.

A woman we talked to is encouraging men and women to get screened after she had a stroke scare.

“I had the stroke in my sleep. The Lord took care of me and woke me up. I like to say I was in denial, but I like to tell everybody when you see something strange happening to your body don’t wait. Seek medical attention so it can be corrected right then. The doctor informed me that I got to the hospital in the nick of time, but I had to go through a rigorous 6-month rehab at Rush,” said luncheon attendee Joann Hooper.

This is the network’s 15th lunch and learn.

Organizers said they plan on continuing these events to provide health care access to the community.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.