Advertisement

Council of Governments president says level of cooperation is unprecedented

COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS MEETINGS
COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS MEETINGS(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMBDC Council of Governments brings together officials from the city of Meridian, the city of Marion, Lauderdale County and other agencies to discuss a variety of topics each month.

Board President Dr. George Thomas said Monday the cooperation between all of these agencies has never been better.

”You see the progress that’s being made in downtown and throughout the county,” said Thomas. “To have a legislative delegation that’s all united and to have the city and the county working together, it’s just been a change from the past. I say that because I think you can see that in the community with the progress being made because of that. It’s important that we maintain that attitude things are good and things are happening. We have our problems and we’ll work through those problems. As far as the cooperation in this community, I think it’s better than we’ve ever had.”

The next council meeting is set for Monday, March 7th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD is looking for a suspect involved in shooting a 3-year-old child Saturday night.
3-year-old shot: 2nd shooting in less than 2 hours
Meridian has seen many talented people that have made it big in the music world. Now, two local...
Local actresses in popular tv show
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Svr Weather prep week
Spring severe weather preparedness week in Mississippi
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting...
Man shot in leg after drive by shooting

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Preparing for Severe Thunderstorms
Severe Weather Preparedness: Severe Thunderstorms