Council of Governments president says level of cooperation is unprecedented

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMBDC Council of Governments brings together officials from the city of Meridian, the city of Marion, Lauderdale County and other agencies to discuss a variety of topics each month.

Board President Dr. George Thomas said Monday the cooperation between all of these agencies has never been better.

”You see the progress that’s being made in downtown and throughout the county,” said Thomas. “To have a legislative delegation that’s all united and to have the city and the county working together, it’s just been a change from the past. I say that because I think you can see that in the community with the progress being made because of that. It’s important that we maintain that attitude things are good and things are happening. We have our problems and we’ll work through those problems. As far as the cooperation in this community, I think it’s better than we’ve ever had.”

The next council meeting is set for Monday, March 7th.

