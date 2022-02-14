Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 4700 new cases, 94 deaths from last 3 days

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,719 new cases, 94 new deaths and 213 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state from the past three days.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,719 new cases, 94 new deaths and 213 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state from the past three days.

The MSDH states 11,652 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals in the charts below:

