Memorial services for Dr. Leonard Oliver Byrd will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, with Reverend Derrick Wilson officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Dr. Byrd, age 83, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his residence.

“Doc Byrd” was a Devout Christian, Army Veteran, Counselor, Musician, Educator, Mentor, Plane Crash Survivor, and life-long supporter of Mississippi State University athletics! His education began at Center Hill School in Pine Springs, MS, and from there he completed his undergraduate studies at Mississippi State University, a Masters of Education and Education Specialist degree from Mississippi College, a Doctor of Philosophy in Behavioral Sciences from California University, plus two more Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Alpha University & St. John’s University. He tirelessly served his family, church and community and will be missed by so many. He impacted so many lives and forever lives in our hearts as Daddy, Grandaddy, Doc, and Sergeant.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Beth Byrd; children, Angela Byers (Dr. Paul), Lorie Byrd, Dennis Hicks (Veronica), and Bill Hicks (Leslie); grandchildren, Chelsea Vaughn (Hunter), Courtney Moffett (Dr. Craig), Christopher Byers (Morgan), Cody Hicks (Krista), Dusty Hicks, Kyle Hicks (Amanda), and Emily Hicks; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

Dr. Byrd was preceded in death by his parents, Nate and Virgie Byrd; seven siblings; and one grandson, Callaghan Byers.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Byrd be made to Faith Baptist Church (5050 Highway 19 North, Meridian, MS 39307), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), or to The Athletic Department at Mississippi State University (www.hailstate.com).

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until service time on Tuesday at the church.

