Early morning fire damages Laurel restaurant

Mr. T's Dairy Bar
Mr. T's Dairy Bar(WDAM)
By Marissa McCardell and WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel restaurant was engulfed in flames early Monday morning.

According to Joel Blackwell from the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, they received the call that Mr.T’s Dairy Bar was on fire around 4:45 a.m.

Blackwell said no injuries were reported.

At this time, officials do not know how the fire started.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

