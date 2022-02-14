Early morning fire damages Laurel restaurant

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel restaurant was engulfed in flames early Monday morning.

According to Joel Blackwell from the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, they received the call that Mr.T’s Dairy Bar was on fire around 4:45 a.m.

Blackwell said no injuries were reported.

At this time, officials do not know how the fire started.

