Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she had died, and her body was in the morgue. The family said it’s upset that it took that long to learn their loved one was dead.

The Meridian Police Department said the 48-year-old Weber was found in a walkway of a local motel. They said she had no ID other than several credit cards with different names on them. Her body was stored since her identity was unknown.

After the family filed a missing person’s report Jan. 28, officers were able to verify Weber’s identity. But a family member said Weber’s loved ones are frustrated with how officials handled the process.

Police said there was no apparent foul play involved in Weber’s death. Officials are still awaiting the autopsy report.

