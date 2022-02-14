Frontline Responders: Pastor Terronne Hopson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 has a new series, Frontline Responders, where we highlight people in the community who are impacting many lives. Local pastor, Terronne Hopson, has been preaching for 6 years at Mendon Zion Primitive Baptist Church.

“As a kid, I was brought to church Sunday after Sunday. I saw my mom and my father serving the Lord. We really enjoyed the fellowship and the times we would go out to church. Somewhere down the road, I just felt a pulling,” said Hopson.

Pastor Hopson said that pulling was his calling to the ministry. He got baptized at the age of 12 and later became an usher. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was a deacon.

“I have seen the impact that he had on our community as a child. With that being said, I wanted to be just like my father. I wanted to have the same respect, be respected, and be a man of God to love God’s people. That is what really excited me,” said Hopson.

Hopson said the pastor plays an important role in his community to help keep Christ in families’ homes.

“The pastor, he is one that not only people look up to when they are going through their darkest and deepest trials, but he will have the words to help somebody along the way, encouraging with spiritual words,” said Hopson.

Hopson said he hopes his kids follow in his footsteps.

“My son is a 15-year-old kid. Whenever we get ready to do our devotion service. He comes right up and followed right in my footsteps. I am very proud of him today. He leads Scripture, and not only that he is well able to pray. And my daughter, she runs our media,” said Hopson.

Pastoring can be a 24/7 job, but Hopson said at home he’s just a father and a husband.

“Whatever we talk about in our home, I focus on my wife and her needs. I focus on my kids and their needs. But when I’m at church I focus on the needs of my people,” said Hopson.

To stay up to date with our Frontline Responders series, watch Sunday nights 10 p.m. and on Good Morning Meridian Mondays.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.