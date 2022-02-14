Advertisement

M-Braves announce staff for 2022 season

SOURCE: WLBT
SOURCE: WLBT(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves finalized their coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

The staff is led by new manager Bruce Crabbe, who joins the organization after 17 years with Boston.

“After spending 17 years with a tremendous organization like the Boston Red Sox, I am thrilled to be joining another this year with the Braves,” said Crabbe, who played in the Braves organization for Triple-A Richmond in 1990 and 1991. “I know (current Atlanta Braves manager) Brian Snitker from my time with the Braves and know the organization is playing at a championship level with a World Series and Double-A title in 2021. We have good athletic players, a young staff, and I’m excited to jump in and add something to an already great organization.”

Crabbe is joined by Pitching Coach Bo Henning, Hitting Coach Mike Bard, Coach Angel Flores, Athletic Trainer Dan Leja and Strength Coach Tyler Enns.

Hennings, Bard and Flores will all be in their first season in Mississippi after working for other teams within the Braves organization.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD is looking for a suspect involved in shooting a 3-year-old child Saturday night.
3-year-old shot: 2nd shooting in less than 2 hours
Meridian has seen many talented people that have made it big in the music world. Now, two local...
Local actresses in popular tv show
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Svr Weather prep week
Spring severe weather preparedness week in Mississippi
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting...
Man shot in leg after drive by shooting

Latest News

Sports 11 at 10
Sports 11 at 10 2-13-2022
Sports 11 at 10
News 11 Sports at 10 2-13-2022
Meridian Community College celebrates after run rule victory on Sunday.
MCC gets second run rule of the weekend over Muskegon
Bulldogs beat Ole Miss 70-59.
Mississippi State dominates Ole Miss in the Humphrey Coliseum