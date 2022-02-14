Advertisement

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

(MDOC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway after an inmate escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The information comes from the Mississippi Department of Corrections Spokesman Leo Honeycutt.

Honeycutt says Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF on Sunday.

Officials have set up roadblocks at Monterey Road, the Outpost, and the railroad tracks.

The Sheriff’s Office has been notified and is going to saturate the trailer park behind the prison.

Hospitals have been contacted, and food services have been notified.

According to authorities, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in 2018 and from County Jail in 2001.

