MCC gets second run rule of the weekend over Muskegon

Meridian Community College celebrates after run rule victory on Sunday.
Meridian Community College celebrates after run rule victory on Sunday.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles were hosting Muskegon in their second double header of the weekend.

In the bottom of the fourth, Brett Mason would send his ball into the center field which would allow Brock Butler to run in and score the 10th point for the Eagles.

After MCC is able to strike out the Jayhawks in the top of the fifth they run rule and win 10-0.

Game two, the bats would stay hot for the Eagles as they beat Muskegon 17-1.

Head coach Dillon Sudduth said, “I’m really really pleased with how we came out today and approached the game of baseball. Regardless of the opponent, I want us to attack on the mound, play good smart defense, grind out tough at bats offensively and run the bases smart and aggressive. I though we did that. Hopefully we can carry that over and build and continue to improve.”

MCC will host Hinds in a double header on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

