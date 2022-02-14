Mississippi State dominates Ole Miss in the Humphrey Coliseum

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State women’s basketball team hosted in state rival Ole Miss Sunday afternoon in their second meeting of the 2021-22 season.

When the Rebels and the Bulldogs first met earlier this season the Rebels got first bragging rights winning 86-71. But the Bulldogs would come out strong on Sunday to show that this would be their game.

State only had seven total players in the contest.

Mississippi State would control the court from the beginning and get the win 70-59.

Interim head coach Doug Novak said, “We’re all we have and when that’s the case, they’re not looking over their shoulder. They know we have their back and the same thing about their teammates. Again it’s that it brings out joy. It brings out joys in each other and they are growing each other and it’s a tough minded group.”

Anastasia Hayes led the Bulldogs scoring 21 total points. Jerkaila Jordan would follow behind scoring 20 total points.

The Bulldogs will now travel to Lexington, KY to take on the Wildcats on Tuesday. Ole Miss prepares to host Texas A&M on Thursday.

