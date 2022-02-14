Mr. Daniel “Danny” Reed Buckalew

Graveside services with military honors for Mr. Daniel Reed “Danny” Buckalew will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Davey Wilkinson officiating. Interment will immediately follow the graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Buckalew, age 75, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Buckalew honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-four years, Linda Buckalew; children, Jeff Buckalew (Tracy) and Brad Buckalew (Christy); grandchildren, Joshua Crane (Abbey), Alex Buckalew (Ashley), and Reed Buckalew; one great-grandchild, Aubrey Crane; siblings, Carolyn Vick (Mickey) and Betty Gibson; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Buckalew was preceded in death by his parents, John Reed and Mildred Louise Buckalew, and one sister, Irene Beckman.

Pallbearers will be Scott Albanese, Steve Albanese, Keith Albanese, Greg Bailey, Tyler Pope, Joshua Crane, and Alex Buckalew

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Buckalew be made to Bethany Baptist Church (4475 Ponds Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39301) and/or to The Whynot Community Club, Incorporated (P.O. Box 508, Marion, Mississippi 39342).

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the sanctuary of Bethany Baptist Church.

