Mr. Richard Louis “Ricky” Farr, Sr.

Memorial Services for Rick Farr will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Meridian, MS. Following the service, there will be an open reception in the Parish Hall at the church. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of arrangements.

Rick “Ricky” Farr, 79, was born in Meridian, February 7, 1943. Rick joined his Lord February 10, 2022.

Rick graduated from Meridian High in 1961. Rick earned a football scholarship to play at Scooba Tech for the legendary Coach Bull Sullivan. He continued to play both football and baseball at Scooba where he later was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame. After leaving Scooba, he attended Mississippi College where he continued to play football and baseball. He graduated in 1966 with a degree in Education. After graduation, he began teaching and coaching for 7 high schools across the southeast. His love for sports lead to him officiating youth and high school sports for 32 years. After his career in education and coaching, he worked in medical sales and eventually retired from Anderson Regional Medical Center in 2019.

Over the years, Rick has been very active in his communities and churches where he resided. He was a member of the Meridian Rock Steady Boxing Club. He was actively involved in East Mississippi Community College and Mississippi College Alumni Associations. He enjoyed time with friends and family. He touched so many people and was such a blessing to those that knew him.

Rick loved, and was loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Sue Sanders Farr; children, Richard Farr (Shirley), Lowery Farr (Peggy), and Emily Brewer (Thomas); 3 grandchildren, Presley, Madden, and Griffin; brother, Sonny Farr; 4 nephews; 6 nieces; 8 great nieces; 11 great nephews; 1 great-great niece; 5 great-great nephews; and 3 on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Nebraska Farr of Meridian.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Memorial Garden Endowment Fund, in Meridian, MS.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

