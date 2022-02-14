Advertisement

Mrs. Toria Latrice Hoze-Miles

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Toria Latrice Hoze-Miles will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Davenport Cemetery, Shubuta with Elder Kevin Carter officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Hoze-Miles, 39, of Shubuta, who passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her residence. There will not be a visitation held.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

