Newton Co. woman wins $200,000 on scratch off ticket!

A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game!
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Mississippi Lottery players received sweet Valentine’s Day surprises over the weekend worth $200,000 and $30,000.

A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game, one of her favorites to play. With her regular lottery store closing Saturday, the player decided to try her luck at a different retailer. She visited Newton Junction where she bought groceries and an assortment of scratch-off games. Her last ticket to scratch ended up being the $200,000 winner.

The second player won $30,000 from the Friday, Feb. 11, Mega Millions® drawing, purchased from MK Mart at 25 Fisher Ferry Road in Vicksburg.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 11, 16, 23, 24 and 30 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 3. For an additional dollar, the player bought the Megaplier option, tripling their $10,000 prize for a total win of $30,000.

Monday Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing is now up to $183 million. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $53 million, while the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $520,000.

