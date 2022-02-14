Advertisement

Richard Schwartz’s Super Bowl commercial did not disappoint

Richard Schwartz’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial did not disappoint
Richard Schwartz’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial did not disappoint(RICHARD SCHWARTZ & ASSOCIATES INJURY LAWYERS P.A.)
By Josh Carter
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl in Mississippi without a Richard Schwartz commercial.

The local lawyer’s cowboy-inspired 2020 Super Bowl ad garnered over 700,000 views on YouTube and made at least one spectator declare, “I wish this Richard Schwartz commercial was national.”

Schwartz would not have a Super Bowl commercial for 2021, but Mississippians were treated with a gift during Super Bowl LVI.

The video, titled Forever Mississippi, stars impersonators of famous artists singing an original tune, the chorus featuring the famous line: “One call that’s all.”

Prince, Cher, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Elton John and Beyoncé make appearances in the 1-minute slot, with Snoop Dogg closing it out alongside the lawyer himself, Richard Schwartz.

“Mississippi Super Bowl viewers were just treated to a very special Richard Schwartz commercial,” Brandon Jones wrote on Twitter.

“Just when I thought all hope was lost, Richard Schwartz swoops in, piecing this state back together one impersonator at a time,” mused another.

The commercial seemingly left Mississippi author Angie Thomas, (The Hate You Give, On the Come Up) speechless, with Thomas simply commenting, “I...”

For more Schwartz content, click here or here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Weidmann's Restaurant
Inflation rates affecting local restaurants

Latest News

A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far...
Miss. Lottery winner snags half-million dollar jackpot!
Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in that happened Monday, Feb. 7, at ...
MPD investigating Feb. 7 burglary
CRAIG HITT TALKS TO ROTARY CLUB
City of Meridian looks to aggressively attack litter problem
The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry...
Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites