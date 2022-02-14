Severe Weather Preparedness: Severe Thunderstorms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s severe weather preparedness week, and Monday’s focus is severe thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm has at least one inch hail, winds of at least 58mph, or a combination of both. A *considerable or *destructive tag could be added if the storm will be more impactful.

A Watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms. So have a plan, stay weather aware, and have multiple ways of getting severe alerts. A Warning means take action because severe storms are happening now or are imminent.

When severe storms strike, it’s best to be inside a sturdy building...and away from windows. Mississippi usually sees a peak in severe weather during the spring. For more severe weather preparedness tips, click this link: https://www.weather.gov/jan/swpw

