Warming trend ahead, strong storms possible Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Another cold night is in store for us as we go into Monday with temperatures falling back into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s under calm skies. Monday will see a return to above average temperatures with highs climbing into the middle 60′s under sunny skies.

Overnight lows into Tuesday climb back above freezing. Tuesday will continue the warming trend with highs topping off in the lower 70′s underneath clear skies. Clouds start to move back in as we get into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70′s.

Thursday is our next shot at some rain, and it comes with the threat for some strong to severe storms across the area, especially late Thursday morning into the afternoon hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. It’s still too far out to get into any specifics other than our whole area needs to pay attention in the next few days.

After the cold front passes through Thursday, highs will fall into the mid to upper 50′s with lingering clouds for Friday. The clouds begin to slowly filter out as we get into next weekend as temperatures gradually recover back to the 60′s

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.