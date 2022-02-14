Advertisement

Willie Nelson & Family to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Willie Nelson & Family with special guests...
Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley coming to Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, May 7.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley coming to Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, May 7.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist, Nelson continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book, “Farm Aid”, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th-degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD is looking for a suspect involved in shooting a 3-year-old child Saturday night.
3-year-old shot: 2nd shooting in less than 2 hours
Meridian has seen many talented people that have made it big in the music world. Now, two local...
Local actresses in popular tv show
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Svr Weather prep week
Spring severe weather preparedness week in Mississippi
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting...
Man shot in leg after drive by shooting

Latest News

Mr. T's Dairy Bar
Early morning fire damages Laurel restaurant
Nice Holiday Weather
Beautiful Valentine’s Day Weather
News 11 Weather at 10 2-13-2022
Spring Weather Preparedness
Taylor Scroggins was able to recover just in time to be present for the birth of his son Reed.
Alabama man survives 2 brain aneurysms with life saving treatment