Willie Nelson & Family to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley coming to Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, May 7.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist, Nelson continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book, “Farm Aid”, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th-degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.

