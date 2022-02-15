Advertisement

Beautiful spring-like weather today, but fires are a concern

Today's Headlines
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of MS due to ideal conditions for fires & rapid fire spread. So, avoid outdoor burning today, and dispose of cigarettes properly. Our Alabama counties are not under a Red Flag Warning due to a different criteria for such warning in AL. However, if at all possible, try to avoid burning in Sumter & Choctaw counties also.

Aside from the fire danger, beautiful weather is expected today! Plan on wall-to-wall sunshine with above average highs near 70 degrees. Today is truly a day to take advantage of if you have the time. If not, tomorrow will be similar in terms of temps, but it’ll be cloudier with isolated PM showers possible.

Thursday brings more 70s, but there’s a potential for severe weather affiliated with a cold front. The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area under a Level 2 (low-end) risk for severe storms, and damaging wind is the primary threat. Yet, tornadoes are possible, so make sure to stay weather aware on Thursday...and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Aside from possible severe thunderstorm winds, it’ll be windy Thursday regardless. By Wednesday night, make sure to have anything that could blow around outside on your property tied down or brought inside. Thursday, winds will gust over 25mph.

Behind Thursday’s system, it cools down again for Friday with highs only in the 50s. The weekend brings nice outdoor weather but some chilly mornings. The afternoons will bring low-mid 60s. Monday, more rain could find us. Stay tuned...

